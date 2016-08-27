Arrests in homicide of Garnet Williams, 43

WINNIPEG — Police have four suspects in custody for one of the city’s latest homicides.

The body of Garnet Walter Williams was found in a dumpster back on August 10th.

It was behind an apartment building at McGee Street and Ellice Avenue.

Police say Williams got into an argument with a group of people in a suite in the 600-block of Ellice.

Several of those people allegedly seriously assaulted the 43-year-old on July 31st.

Williams sustained critical injuries and was confined inside the home.

He succumbed to his injuries several days later.

That’s when police say his body was moved to the dumpster.

Investigators arrested and charged three suspects on Friday.

Those include:

27-year-old Jeremy Lee Allen charged with 1st Degree Murder.

32-year-old Miranda Nancy Leclaire charged with Manslaughter.

30-year-old Lyle Barrow charged with Manslaughter.

Two more had also been previously arrested.

Those include 25-year-old Jennifer Kelly Hall and a 56-year-old man.

Both are facing charges of Indignity to a Human Body.

The 56-year-old man has been released on a promise to appear.

Allen, Leclaire, Barrow, and Kelly all remain behind bars.

—ANDREW McCREA, MyToba.ca