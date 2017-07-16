Arrest Made In Winnipeg Shooting

July 16th

WINNIPEG, MB – Winnipeg Police have arrested 20-year-old Arnold Isaac Daniels in relation to a shooting that took place on July 8.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Isabel St. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He was later upgraded to stable condition.

Daniels was arrested yesterday by the Major Crimes Unit, and has been charged with the following crimes:

– Armed Robbery with a Firearm
– Discharge Firearm with Intent
– Carry Concealed Weapon, Prohibited Device or Ammunition
– Point Firearm
– Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm
– Possess Weapon
– Fail to Comply with Probation Order

He remains in custody.

-MyToba Staff

