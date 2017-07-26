Arrest Made In Murder Of Leah Anderson

GODS LAKE NARROWS, MB – Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest in the 2013 murder of 15-year-old Leah Anderson.

Anderson was killed in Gods Lake Narrows.

With the help of the community, the authorities have made an arrest.

Today, the RCMP Major Crime Services took a 23-year-old man from Gods Lake Narrows into custody in relation to Anderson’s death.

“We put out a plea to the community in the hopes that we’d get to this point,” said S/Sgt Todd Doyle of RCMP Major Crime Services. “This arrest is significant. Investigators have been working since January 6, 2013, to get justice for Leah. She was a young girl with a bright future, which was violently stolen from her. This is far from over, but this is a good day.”

The suspect has not yet been charged, so his name cannot be released.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News