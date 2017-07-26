Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Arrest Made In Gimli Homicide

July 26th

GIMLI, MB – Manitoba RCMP have made an arrest after a suspicious death in Gimli.

As reported yesterday by MyToba’s Kevin Klein, RCMP responded to the suspicious death of a male. At the time, no further details were released.

Now, RCMP have confirmed that the death is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim has been identified as an 18-year-old man.

Today, RCMP made an arrest in connection with the homicide investigation.

Because RCMP have not laid charges, the name of the individual arrested has not been released.

The investigation is continuing.

