Armed Standoff Overnight In Portage la Prairie

PORTAGE la PRAIRIE, MB – An armed standoff took place earlier today in Portage la Prairie.

Around 11:30 pm on Monday, Portage RCMP got a report that a suspicious man and car was in the driveway of a home on Oak Bay in Portage la Prairie.

Once police arrived, they realized the man had a gun on him, and called in the RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and negotiators. They arrived just after 12:00 am this morning.

It was soon revealed that there were four people inside the home, and an unknown number of guns.

Police attempted to enter the home, but barricades were set up inside.

Police ordered those inside to exit the home, but nobody listened.

At that point, police fired tear gas into the home, which caused two females – aged 25 and 16 – to exit the house. They were arrested.

Two men – both 27 years old – added to their barricades.

At that point, the Emergency Response Team forced their way into the home and took the men into custody.

The four people taken into custody had minor injuries. One man was taken to hospital, and has since been released.

No RCMP members were injured.

The two women have been released from custody and police say they are being treated as witnesses and possibly victims.

The two men remain in custody. Their names have not been released as charges have not yet been filed.

In a release, RCMP said one of the men was a suspect in a July 15, 2017 stolen vehicle investigation. Police believe he stole a car from the same Oak Bay residence where the standoff took place.

That same car was also described as being at the scene of a gas theft at a gas station on the Trans-Canada Highway on July 17.

“The RCMP thanks the public for their cooperation in staying clear of the area while the events of this morning took place,” said Cst. Sean O’Keefe of the Portage la Prairie RCMP. “Public safety is our priority.”

The investigation is ongoing.

