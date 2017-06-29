Armed Robbery Led To Tuesday Lockdown In Portage

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, MB. — An armed robbery near Headingley led to the lockdown in Portage la Prairie Tuesday.

Manitoba RCMP say a man and two women had pulled into a driveway on Highway 26 in the RM of St. Francois Xavier.

The suspects confronted the homeowner with a gun.

They demanded all of the firearms he had inside the home and the keys to his Buick Lacrosse.

The victim complied and he was not injured.

Police say the suspects then fled towards Portage la Prairie in the Buick after setting fire to the vehicle they arrived in.

Officers were able to quickly track the suspects and because of the firearms they were hauling, issued the public safety notice.

People in Portage were told to stay inside and lock their doors and windows.

Children in schools were held until around 7:00pm that night.

The women were taken into custody after police were able to stop the Buick.

The man fled with a long gun and was shot by police during his arrest.

He received non-life threatening injuries.

Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has taken over the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say the suspects cannot be named until charges are sworn before the court.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File