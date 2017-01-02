streetside

Arizona Coyotes Claim Burmistrov Off Waivers

Alexander Burmistrov
Spencer Fernando
Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Arizona Coyotes have claimed former Winnipeg Jet Alexander Burmistrov off waivers.

As MyToba’s Scott Taylor wrote yesterday, “There was a time when the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets had so much hope for Alexander Burmistrov. It would now appear as if the love affair is over.”

It didn’t take long for Burmistrov to be claimed, so Arizona clearly saw something they liked. Time will tell if things work out better for Burmi in Arizona than in Winnipeg.

1 Comment

  • peter says:
    January 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Burmi couldn’t have went to a better team.
    A team who, with the youngest GM in league history, is almost completely consumed by analytics.
    Well Burmi will fit right in since almost all of his NHL stats are pretty much at 0.00

    The only unfortunate thing about this whole process is that he’ll LOVE Arizona

    Reply

