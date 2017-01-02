Arizona Coyotes Claim Burmistrov Off Waivers

Winnipeg, Manitoba – The Arizona Coyotes have claimed former Winnipeg Jet Alexander Burmistrov off waivers.

As MyToba’s Scott Taylor wrote yesterday, “There was a time when the Atlanta Thrashers/Winnipeg Jets had so much hope for Alexander Burmistrov. It would now appear as if the love affair is over.”

It didn’t take long for Burmistrov to be claimed, so Arizona clearly saw something they liked. Time will tell if things work out better for Burmi in Arizona than in Winnipeg.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo by James Carey Lauder