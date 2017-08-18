Arabian Horses At Keystone Centre Thru 2022

BRANDON, MB. — Western Manitoba will remain home to top Arabian and Half-Arabian horses in the US and Canada as they compete for the title of Canadian National Champion, for the next five years.

Show officials signed documents securing the Keystone Centre as host venue for 2018 through 2022, with an optional additional two year extension.

“The great facilities and amenities offered by Keystone Centre and the Town of Brandon plus the wonderful Canadian hospitality we have been treated to makes it a pleasure to be able to extend our relationship with the city and Keystone Centre,” says Arabian Horse Association president Nancy Harvey.

The Canadian National Championship Arabian and Half-Arabian Horse Show was held in Brandon, for the first time, in 2011.

Canadian Nationals stands alone as the only AHA championship show offering a full range of competition with Canadian flair.

Spectators can enjoy 190+ different classes in youth, western, dressage, hunter and English disciplines.

700+ horses attend this event.

“As my first major event here at the Keystone, I’ve been incredibly impressed with the professionalism of the Arabian Committee and the participants,” says Keystone Centre general manager Jeff Schumacher.

“The fact that we’ll be able to continue to host this world-class event for another five, possibly seven, years, is a huge success for the Keystone and the Westman region. This show brings so much.”

Approximately 7,000 people attend the seven-day event each year.

It is estimated that the economic impact of this show for Brandon is more than $4.5 million, as many participants come early and stay well past the show date.

As well as the Championships themselves, spectators are treated to incredible displays in the barns that look more like lavish living rooms, including water-features and lush greenery, right next to their horse stalls.

This year, the show begins, Sunday, August 13 and runs through Saturday, August 19 at the Keystone Centre in Brandon.

Arabian horse trainers, exhibitors and their horses travel from all over Canada and the United States to participate.

Class sessions begin at 8:00am, 1:00pm, and 7:00pm.

Admission and parking for the horse show is free to the general public.

As the premier, Canadian event for Arabian horses, this show is the culmination of dedication, hard work and big dreams.

Amateur and professional exhibitors alike come together to put on an impressive display of the magic and versatility of the Arabian breed.

—MyToba News

Photo – File