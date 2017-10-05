Appointments to Manitoba Police Boards

WINNIPEG, MB. – Seven new members have been appointed to municipal police boards throughout the province, Justice Minister Heather Stefanson said in a release.

“Municipal police boards play an important role in ensuring safety for Manitobans,” said Stefanson. “These boards provide governance, direction and accountability to local police agencies, whose priority is to protect their communities. I look forward to the important contributions these new members will make to their respective police boards.”

The Police Services Act requires every municipality that operates a police service to create and maintain a police board. They provide civilian governance as well as administrative direction. Outside the city of Winnipeg, the province is responsible for appointing one board member. The remaining members are selected by municipal councils.

The newly appointed members are Reginald Atkinson (RM of Cornwallis), Linda Doerksen (City of Morden), Lorrie Dyer (Riverdale Municipality), Anni Markmann (Town of Ste. Anne), Susan J. Meighen (City of Brandon), Al Rear (RM of Victoria Beach), and Angela Temple (RM of Springfield).

Atkinson has served in a variety of municipal leadership positions, including the reeve of the RM of Cornwallis, mayor of Brandon and mayor of Hartney. He is currently the treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Brandon and has also previously served as president of this organization.

Doerksen is an active member of her community as the owner and operator of two restaurants in Winkler and Morden, overseeing 90 employees. In this role, she has helped to fundraise for organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters of Winkler-Morden and Tim Horton’s Day Camp. She is a former member of the Winkler Chamber of Commerce Board and a former 4-H leader.

Dyer is actively involved in her community including a volunteer role at the Rivers United Church focused on fundraising, marketing and advertising. She has worked with special-needs students in the Rivers school system and volunteered as a high school coach.

Markmann is a certified financial planner and runs her own business offering financial advice to families, small business owners and seniors. She has also served on a variety of local boards including the Women’s Business Network Southeast Manitoba.

Meighen was called to the bar in 2001 and worked as a barrister and solicitor for five years, most recently with Meighen, Haddad & Co. She is currently a volunteer at École Harrison and managed youth hockey teams from 2014 to 2017.

Rear worked for the Manitoba Telephone System until his retirement, and then began his own picture-framing business. He has served on the Stonewall Chamber of Commerce and is currently an executive member with the Senior Scene in Victoria Beach and the Victoria Beach Community Centre.

Temple is a 26-year veteran of the Canadian Armed Forces, having served in Afghanistan and Bosnia. She is actively involved in her community as a long-time member of the Manitoba Living History Society and a volunteer with organizations including the Prairie Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.

Stefanson also thanked outgoing members for their service.

Government of Manitoba

File photo