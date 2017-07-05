banner20

Apple’s iPhone turns 10

Kevin Klein
Posted: July 5th at 12:30pm Featured, BUSINESS

BUSINESS NEWS – If someone told you ten years ago your cell phone can pay bills, let you see the person you’re talking with, find your friends, and create great stress if lost, even for a moment. What would you have said?

Apple is celebrating a big milestone Thursday, with its iconic iPhone turning 10 years old and evoking memories of a rocky start for the device that ended up doing the most to start the smartphone revolution.

Linda So has more information in this Reuters News video report.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

