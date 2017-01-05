Antisemitic Message Shocks Winnipeg Family

Winnipeg, Manitoba – An ugly message of hate was found in Winnipeg’s Wolseley neighbourhood.

The Winnipeg Police Department and the Winnipeg Police Hate Crimes Coordinator are investigating.

Warning: Graphic and offensive language below

In a press release, B’nai Brith Canada said they were contacted by Winnipeg homeowners after they found Antisemitic messages in a bag that was placed on their property.

There was a rock inside the bag. The rock was wrapped in a ribbon. The words “Die Jew Bitch. Einsatzgruppen,” were painted on the rock in red uppercase letters.

“Einsatzgruppen” refers to a Nazi death squad responsible for the mass murder of Jews and other minority groups during World War II and the Holocaust.

On the ribbon were the words, “Jude bitch get out of the nighberhood.” (Sic)

The Winnipeg Police are investigating the message as a hate-crime.

In response to the hateful message, Constable Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Services said, “Detectives are looking at it and also our Hates Crimes Coordinator. We are treating this as a hate crime. We don’t get many incidents like this in Winnipeg. We occasionally get international events that will prompt antisemitic reactions but this one is so much more egregious that we’re spending more time on this.”

B’nai Brith is taking an active role in supporting the community.

“While incidents like this happen with relative frequency in other parts of the country, it’s definitely unusual for Winnipeg,” said Amanda Hohmann, of B’nai Brith. “Overall numbers of antisemitic incidents have dropped dramatically there in recent years, so this has to be quite shocking to the community.”

“We will continue to work closely with the family involved, as well as Winnipeg Police, to ensure that this incident is treated with the seriousness that it deserves, and that this does not result in a general increase in antisemitism in Winnipeg,” added Hohmann.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News

Photo – B’nai Brith