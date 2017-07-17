Another Warm Week in Manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – As we begin another week of summer, can you believe it’s the middle of July already?, the warm weather continues for most of Manitoba.

In Winnipeg we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 20’s tight through to Thursday.

It’s a different story in Thompson this week with temperatures remaining in the low 20’s with some sunshine and a greater chance of rain.

The hot spot in Manitoba could be Winkler. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the high 20’s reaching 30 today and Thursday. With the heat comes a greater chance of thunderstorms late in the day.

For the most accurate weather information, keep checking the MyToba News Weather just click here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News