banner20

Another Warm Week in Manitoba

Kevin Klein
Posted: 42 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, OTHER, manitoba

WINNIPEG, MB. – As we begin another week of summer, can you believe it’s the middle of July already?, the warm weather continues for most of Manitoba.

In Winnipeg we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 20’s tight through to Thursday.

It’s a different story in Thompson this week with temperatures remaining in the low 20’s with some sunshine and a greater chance of rain.

The hot spot in Manitoba could be Winkler. Temperatures throughout the week will be in the high 20’s reaching 30 today and Thursday. With the heat comes a greater chance of thunderstorms late in the day.

For the most accurate weather information, keep checking the MyToba News Weather just click here.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Related Posts
Hal Anderson’s Weekend Weather
Manitoba Weather – Friday Forecast – July 14th
Manitoba’s Wednesday Weather Forecast – July 12th
Manitoba’s Tuesday Weather Forecast – July 11th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.