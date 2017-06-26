Another Loss for Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – It was the Road Trip from Hell for Winnipeg.

Sunday evening in St. Paul, the Winnipeg Goldeyes lost 5-4 to the St. Paul Saints in an 11-inning marathon as the Fish wrapped up their seven-game road swing through Lincoln and St. Paul with a disappointing record of 1-6. They left Winnipeg last Sunday with a record of 17-12 and will return a .500 ball club at 18-18.

Playing in front of 8,228 at CHS Field in downtown St. Paul, the Goldeyes scored first, had a 3-1 lead heading to the bottom of the third and were tied 4-4 from sixth to the 11th, but Winnipeg couldn’t notch that elusive winning run and St. Paul swept the Goldeyes in a four-game series for the first time in history.

As a result of the 5-4 final, the Goldeyes are now seven games back of the Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (3-2, 4.44 ERA) allowed four runs (only three earned) on five hits over six complete innings but did not figure in the decision. Closer Ryan Chaffee (0-2, 2.35 ERA) was tagged for the winning run in the 11th – a two-out solo homer — and suffered the loss. Reliever Kenneth Frosch (3-0, 2.51 ERA) earned the win for the Saints,

The Goldeyes had nine hits on Sunday. Andrew Sohn went three-for-five with an RBI and a run scored. He’s now batting .341. Josh Romanski went two-for-four with a RBI and raised his average to .302 while Wes Darvill went two-for-five with a run scored and is now hitting .348.

St. Paul scored almost all their runs on homers. Anthony Gallas hit his sixth of the season while Tony Thomas hit his ninth, an inside-the-parker in the fifth.

The Goldeyes returned home right after the game and will have a day off before facing the Gary SouthShore RailCats at Shaw Park on Tuesday night. Kevin McGovern (5-1, 3.31) will get the start for the Goldeyes while left-hander Alex Gunn (2-3, 4.14) will kick the rubber for Gary. All the action can be heard locally on 93.7 FM CJNU.

By Scott Taylor

Photo courtesy American Association