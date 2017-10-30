Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Another Killer Weekend, 3 Dead!

Hal Anderson
Posted: 52 seconds ago

WINNIPEG, MB – It was another deadly weekend. One person is dead after a fire in Winnipeg. And two others were killed in crashes on Manitoba highways.

A man in his 40’s is dead after a rooming house caught fire Friday night in the 100 block of Euclid Avenue. Three others were taken to hospital. Still no cause or damage estimate.

A 24 year old Dauphin man is dead after his truck plunged down a ravine in Riding Mountain National Park Friday afternoon. RCMP say he wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

And the Mounties say a 34 year old Saskatchewan man was killed when he flipped his semi-trailer on Highway 10 north of Cranberry Portage Saturday morning.

