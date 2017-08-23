Another Comeback Win For Winnipeg Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB – It’s been a clutch season, full of clutch hits, but on Tuesday night at Shaw Park, the Winnipeg Goldeyes were more magical than ever.

On a night when the Goldeyes celebrated its annual Hockey Night promotion with the cast of the classic movie Slapshot, the Fish scored twice with two out in the seventh to tie the game and then scored the winner in the bottom of the eighth – with two out again – as Reggie Abercrombie singled, stole second and scored on a double by Mr. Clutch Shawn Pleffner.

In the end, the Goldeyes came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the Sioux City Explorers 4-3 to open a six-game homestand that could give Winnipeg a North Division title.

It was a terrific come-from-behind victory as the Fish improved to 53-35 on the season and remained 4.5 games ahead of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. The RedHawks improved to 47-38 by winning the first game of a doubleheader against Sioux Falls while third-place St. Paul fell 8-3 to Wichita and now trails the Goldeyes by eight games.

Winnipeg scratched out a run in the first inning, but Sioux City scored one in the fourth and two in the sixth to take a 3-1 lead. But Winnipeg came back in the bottom of the seventh. With two out Pleffner singled and David Bergin walked. Wes Darvill doubled, scoring Pleffner and sending Bergin to third. Then after Mason Katz went to first on an intentional walk and then Casey Turgeon walked, scoring Bergin with the tying run.

Then in the eighth, Pleffner singled home Abercrombie with the winning run.

Goldeyes starter Zack Dodson allowed three runs on four hits over seven complete innings. Victor Capellen (3-4, 1.39 ERA) earned the win by pitching a scoreless eighth inning and then Ryan Chaffee picked up his 19th save with a three-up-three-down ninth.

The Goldeyes outhit Sioux City 7-5. Pleffner led the way going two-for-four with a run scored and the game-winning RBI. Pleffner is now hitting .338 and is the leading hitter in the American Association.

David Rohm (.282), Josh Romanski (.331), Abercrombie (.279), Darvill (.315) and Katz (.237) all had one hit. Pleffner, Darvill and Turgeon each had an RBI. Rohm, Abercrombie, Bergin and Pleffner scored the runs.

The Goldeyes and Sioux City will play Game 2 of this three-game series on Wednesday night at 7:05 p.m. at Shaw Park. All Goldeyes games can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal