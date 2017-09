WINNIPEG, MB – Manitoba is getting a new health care program. This one focuses on home care.

Priority Home mixes privately contracted workers with staff from the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

The main goal of this new program is to free up hospital beds.

It should be up and running by November.

Union officials are urging the province to slow down and talk to them and their members about how best to proceed.

Hal Anderson, MyToba News

Photo – File