Angry Senior Driver Restrained By Brandon Police

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon senior is facing charges after losing his temper on a police officer.

It happened around 9:25am Monday in the 600-block of 6th Street.

Brandon police pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

They say the driver became irate. He was verbally aggressive and confrontational.

It escalated to the point where the officer had to restrain the senior.

A 77-year-old man has been charged with Obstruct Peace Officer.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File