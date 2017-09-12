Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Angry Senior Driver Restrained By Brandon Police

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 12th at 5:30pm brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon senior is facing charges after losing his temper on a police officer.

It happened around 9:25am Monday in the 600-block of 6th Street.

Brandon police pulled over a vehicle for speeding.

They say the driver became irate. He was verbally aggressive and confrontational.

It escalated to the point where the officer had to restrain the senior.

A 77-year-old man has been charged with Obstruct Peace Officer.

He was released on a promise to appear in court in November.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
MPI, Police Enhance School Zone Enforcement
Drunk Brandon Driver Speeds Without Headlights
Brandon Drunk Driver Speeds Past Police
Speeding Drunk Driver Hits 4 Vehicles In Brandon

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.