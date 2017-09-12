Angry Senior Driver Restrained By Brandon Police
BRANDON, MB. — A Brandon senior is facing charges after losing his temper on a police officer.
It happened around 9:25am Monday in the 600-block of 6th Street.
Brandon police pulled over a vehicle for speeding.
They say the driver became irate. He was verbally aggressive and confrontational.
It escalated to the point where the officer had to restrain the senior.
A 77-year-old man has been charged with Obstruct Peace Officer.
He was released on a promise to appear in court in November.
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News
Photo – File