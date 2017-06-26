Anglers Reminded To Wear Lifejackets

WINNIPEG, MB. — The Lifesaving Society of Manitoba wants to remind anglers that wearing a lifejacket is even more important than wearing your ‘lucky fishing hat.’

July 1st to 9th marks National Fishing Week in Canada.

According to the Canadian Safe Boating Council, 80 per cent of recreational boaters who drown each year in Canada were not wearing a lifejacket or Personal Floatation Device (PFD).

“In Manitoba, the figure is 100% in the last year of collected data,” says Lifesaving Society of Manitoba’s Kevin Tordiffe.

“Even during shoreline fishing you should wear a lifejacket if you are not a confident swimmer. Falling into the water while fishing from shore is another common cause of drowning.”

Many boaters who don’t wear lifejackets or PFDs believe since they are good swimmers, having them onboard and within easy reach is good enough. But a lifejacket stored under a seat or up in the bow will be of no help when the unexpected happens, like falling overboard while trying to net the catch.

“National surveys show more than half the recreational boats sold in Canada are used for fishing on a regular basis,” says Canadian Safe Boating Council’s John Gullick.

“During National Fishing Week, the Canadian Safe Boating Council would like to remind all anglers not only to have their lifejacket onboard their boat, but to wear it as if their life depended on it – because it just might!”

Many of today’s anglers are delighted with lifejackets designed especially to suit their needs.

They’re rugged, allow for freedom of movement to cast and are constructed with lots of pockets for gear.

When choosing their lifejacket, anglers should also check the label to make sure it is Transport Canada approved, is the correct size and fits snugly.

“Fishing is a part of our Canadian fabric and an activity that’s easy to get hooked on,” says Gullick.

“The CSBC is asking those who fish to ‘Get Hooked on Lifejackets’ too.”

—MyToba News

Photo – File