Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 8th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 8th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Home Again
From: Open Road Films
Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer
Starring: Nat Wolff, Reese Witherspoon, Lake Bell
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $15-million
Runtime: 97 minutes
Official Synopsis: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her.
Rotten Tomatoes: 35%
It
From: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director: Andy Muschietti
Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $35-million
Runtime: 135 minutes
Official Synopsis: A group of bullied kids band together when a monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children.
Rotten Tomatoes: 89%
Patti Cake$
From: Fox Searchlight Pictures
Director: Geremy Jasper
Starring: Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: $1-million
Runtime: 108 minutes
Official Synopsis: PATTI CAKE$ is centered on aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$, who is fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in New Jersey.
Rotten Tomatoes: 83%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Warner Bros. Pictures