Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 8th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 8th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Home Again

From: Open Road Films

Director: Hallie Meyers-Shyer

Starring: Nat Wolff, Reese Witherspoon, Lake Bell

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $15-million

Runtime: 97 minutes

Official Synopsis: Life for a single mom in Los Angeles takes an unexpected turn when she allows three young guys to move in with her.

Rotten Tomatoes: 35%

It

From: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Andy Muschietti

Starring: Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Lieberher, Finn Wolfhard

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $35-million

Runtime: 135 minutes

Official Synopsis: A group of bullied kids band together when a monster, taking the appearance of a clown, begins hunting children.

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Patti Cake$

From: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Geremy Jasper

Starring: Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: $1-million

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: PATTI CAKE$ is centered on aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$, who is fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in New Jersey.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Warner Bros. Pictures