Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 29
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 29th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
American Made
From: Universal Pictures
Director: Doug Liman
Starring: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $54-million
Runtime: 115 minutes
Official Synopsis: A pilot lands work for the CIA and as a drug runner in the south during the 1980s.
Rotten Tomatoes: 85% – Certified Fresh
Brad’s Status
From: Amazon Studios
Director: Mike White
Starring: Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Jenna Fischer
Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 101 minutes
Official Synopsis: A father takes his son to tour colleges on the East Coast and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life’s choices.
Rotten Tomatoes: 81%
Battle of the Sexes
From: Fox Searchlight Pictures
Directors: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris
Starring: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 121 minutes
Official Synopsis: The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.
Rotten Tomatoes: 86% – Certified Fresh
Flatliners
From: Sony Pictures
Director: Niels Arden Oplev
Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place
Production Budget: $20-million
Runtime: 108 minutes
Official Synopsis: Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Sony Pictures