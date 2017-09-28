banner20

Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 29

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 28th, 2017 at 4:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 29th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

American Made

From: Universal Pictures

Director: Doug Liman

Starring: Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $54-million

Runtime: 115 minutes

Official Synopsis: A pilot lands work for the CIA and as a drug runner in the south during the 1980s.

Rotten Tomatoes: 85% – Certified Fresh

Brad’s Status

From: Amazon Studios

Director: Mike White

Starring: Ben Stiller, Austin Abrams, Jenna Fischer

Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 101 minutes

Official Synopsis: A father takes his son to tour colleges on the East Coast and meets up with an old friend who makes him feel inferior about his life’s choices.

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

Battle of the Sexes

From: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Directors: Jonathan Dayton, Valerie Faris

Starring: Emma Stone, Steve Carell, Andrea Riseborough

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 121 minutes

Official Synopsis: The true story of the 1973 tennis match between World number one Billie Jean King and ex-champ and serial hustler Bobby Riggs.

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% – Certified Fresh

Flatliners

From: Sony Pictures

Director: Niels Arden Oplev

Starring: Ellen Page, Diego Luna, Nina Dobrev

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place

Production Budget: $20-million

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: Five medical students, obsessed by what lies beyond the confines of life, embark on a daring experiment: by stopping their hearts for short periods, each triggers a near-death experience – giving them a firsthand account of the afterlife.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Sony Pictures

