Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 22

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 22nd, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Friend Request

From: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Simon Verhoeven

Starring: Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park

Production Budget: $9-million

Runtime: 92 minutes

Official Synopsis: A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends.

Rotten Tomatoes: 35%

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $104-million

Runtime: 141 minutes

Official Synopsis: When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 54%

Stronger

From: Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions

Director: David Gordon Green

Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 116 minutes

Official Synopsis: Stronger is the inspiring real life story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

From: Warner Bros. Pictures

Directors: Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan

Starring: Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 101 minutes

Official Synopsis: Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school.

Rotten Tomatoes: 48%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – 20th Century Fox