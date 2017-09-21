Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 22
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 22nd, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Friend Request
From: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director: Simon Verhoeven
Starring: Alycia Debnam-Carey, William Moseley, Connor Paolo
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park
Production Budget: $9-million
Runtime: 92 minutes
Official Synopsis: A popular college student graciously accepts a social outcast’s online friend request, but soon finds herself fighting a demonic presence that wants to make her lonely by killing her closest friends.
Rotten Tomatoes: 35%
Kingsman: The Golden Circle
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: Matthew Vaughn
Starring: Taron Egerton, Colin Firth, Mark Strong
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $104-million
Runtime: 141 minutes
Official Synopsis: When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, the Kingsman’s journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US. These two elite secret organizations must band together to defeat a common enemy.
Rotten Tomatoes: 54%
Stronger
From: Lionsgate, Roadside Attractions
Director: David Gordon Green
Starring: Jake Gyllenhaal, Tatiana Maslany, Miranda Richardson
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 116 minutes
Official Synopsis: Stronger is the inspiring real life story of Jeff Bauman, an ordinary man who captured the hearts of his city and the world to become a symbol of hope following the infamous 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
The LEGO Ninjago Movie
From: Warner Bros. Pictures
Directors: Charlie Bean, Paul Fisher, Bob Logan
Starring: Jackie Chan, Dave Franco, Fred Armisen
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 101 minutes
Official Synopsis: Six young ninjas Lloyd, Jay, Kai, Cole, Zane and Nya are tasked with defending their island home, called Ninjago. By night, they’re gifted warriors, using their skills and awesome fleet of vehicles to fight villains and monsters. By day, they’re ordinary teens struggling against their greatest enemy: high school.
Rotten Tomatoes: 48%
