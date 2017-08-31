Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 1st

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 1st, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (40th Anniversary)

From: Columbia Pictures

Director: Steven Spielberg

Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park

Production Budget: $20-million

Runtime: 132 minutes

Official Synopsis: After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Viceroy’s House

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: Gurinder Chadha

Starring: Gillian Anderson, Michael Gambon, Hugh Bonneville

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 106 minutes

Official Synopsis: The final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence, but meets with conflict as different sides clash in the face of monumental change.

Rotten Tomatoes: 72%

