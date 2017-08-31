Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Sept. 1st
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, September 1st, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Close Encounters of the Third Kind (40th Anniversary)
From: Columbia Pictures
Director: Steven Spielberg
Starring: Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut, Teri Garr
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park
Production Budget: $20-million
Runtime: 132 minutes
Official Synopsis: After an encounter with U.F.O.s, a line worker feels undeniably drawn to an isolated area in the wilderness where something spectacular is about to happen.
Rotten Tomatoes: 96%
Viceroy’s House
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: Gurinder Chadha
Starring: Gillian Anderson, Michael Gambon, Hugh Bonneville
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 106 minutes
Official Synopsis: The final Viceroy of India, Lord Mountbatten, is tasked with overseeing the transition of British India to independence, but meets with conflict as different sides clash in the face of monumental change.
Rotten Tomatoes: 72%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Columbia Pictures