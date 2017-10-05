Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 6th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 6th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Blade Runner 2049
From: Warner Bros.
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Starring: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $150-million
Runtime: 163 minutes
Official Synopsis: A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.
Rotten Tomatoes: 94% – Certified Fresh
Great, Great, Great
From: GirlBoy Productions
Director: Adam Garnet Jones
Starring: Dan Beirne, Meredith Cheesbrough, Richard Clarkin
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 80 minutes
Official Synopsis: A young couple’s decision to get engaged threatens to break them apart.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
My Little Pony: The Movie
From: Lionsgate
Director: Jayson Thiessen
Starring: Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 99 minutes
Official Synopsis: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
The Mountain Between Us
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: Hany Abu-Assad
Starring: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $35-million
Runtime: 103 minutes
Official Synopsis: Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness.
Rotten Tomatoes: 45%
Victoria And Abdul
From: Focus Features
Director: Stephen Frears
Starring: Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Tim Pigott-Smith
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 112 minutes
Official Synopsis: Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim.
Rotten Tomatoes: 66%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Warner Bros.