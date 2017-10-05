Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 6th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 6th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Blade Runner 2049

From: Warner Bros.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Starring: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $150-million

Runtime: 163 minutes

Official Synopsis: A young blade runner’s discovery of a long-buried secret leads him to track down former blade runner Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% – Certified Fresh

Great, Great, Great

From: GirlBoy Productions

Director: Adam Garnet Jones

Starring: Dan Beirne, Meredith Cheesbrough, Richard Clarkin

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 80 minutes

Official Synopsis: A young couple’s decision to get engaged threatens to break them apart.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

My Little Pony: The Movie

From: Lionsgate

Director: Jayson Thiessen

Starring: Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 99 minutes

Official Synopsis: A dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

The Mountain Between Us

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: Hany Abu-Assad

Starring: Idris Elba, Kate Winslet, Beau Bridges

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $35-million

Runtime: 103 minutes

Official Synopsis: Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a perilous journey across the wilderness.

Rotten Tomatoes: 45%

Victoria And Abdul

From: Focus Features

Director: Stephen Frears

Starring: Judi Dench, Ali Fazal, Tim Pigott-Smith

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 112 minutes

Official Synopsis: Queen Victoria strikes up an unlikely friendship with a young Indian clerk named Abdul Karim.

Rotten Tomatoes: 66%

