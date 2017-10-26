Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 27th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 7 minutes ago Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 27th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Breathe

From: Bleecker Street

Director: Andy Serkis

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 117 minutes

Official Synopsis: The inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. Their heartwarming celebration of human possibility marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Goodbye Christopher Robin

From: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Simon Curtis

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly Macdonald

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 107 minutes

Official Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne.

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

Jigsaw

From: Lionsgate Films

Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Starring: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $10-million

Runtime: 91 minutes

Official Synopsis: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Lucky

From: Magnolia Pictures

Director: John Carroll Lynch

Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch, Ron Livingston

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 88 minutes

Official Synopsis: The spiritual journey of a ninety-year-old atheist.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Suburbicon

From: Paramount Pictures

Director: George Clooney

Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $25-million

Runtime: 104 minutes

Official Synopsis: A home invasion rattles a quiet family town.

Rotten Tomatoes: 38%

Thank You for Your Service

From: Universal Pictures

Director: Jason Hall

Starring: Haley Bennett, Miles Teller, Keisha Castle-Hughes

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photos – Lionsgate/Paramount

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Everything Bombs At Weekend Box Office
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 20th
Moviegoers Celebrate A Happy Death Day
Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 13th

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.