Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 27th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 27th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Breathe

From: Bleecker Street

Director: Andy Serkis

Starring: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 117 minutes

Official Synopsis: The inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. Their heartwarming celebration of human possibility marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis.

Rotten Tomatoes: 59%

Goodbye Christopher Robin

From: Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Simon Curtis

Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly Macdonald

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 107 minutes

Official Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne.

Rotten Tomatoes: 61%

Jigsaw

From: Lionsgate Films

Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig

Starring: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $10-million

Runtime: 91 minutes

Official Synopsis: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Lucky

From: Magnolia Pictures

Director: John Carroll Lynch

Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch, Ron Livingston

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 88 minutes

Official Synopsis: The spiritual journey of a ninety-year-old atheist.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Suburbicon

From: Paramount Pictures

Director: George Clooney

Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $25-million

Runtime: 104 minutes

Official Synopsis: A home invasion rattles a quiet family town.

Rotten Tomatoes: 38%

Thank You for Your Service

From: Universal Pictures

Director: Jason Hall

Starring: Haley Bennett, Miles Teller, Keisha Castle-Hughes

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.

Rotten Tomatoes: 63%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photos – Lionsgate/Paramount