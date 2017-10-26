Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 27th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 27th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Breathe
From: Bleecker Street
Director: Andy Serkis
Starring: Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Hugh Bonneville
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 117 minutes
Official Synopsis: The inspiring true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to give up in the face of a devastating disease. Their heartwarming celebration of human possibility marks the directorial debut of Andy Serkis.
Rotten Tomatoes: 59%
Goodbye Christopher Robin
From: Fox Searchlight Pictures
Director: Simon Curtis
Starring: Domhnall Gleeson, Margot Robbie, Kelly Macdonald
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 107 minutes
Official Synopsis: A behind-the-scenes look at the life of author A.A. Milne and the creation of the Winnie the Pooh stories inspired by his son C.R. Milne.
Rotten Tomatoes: 61%
Jigsaw
From: Lionsgate Films
Directors: Michael Spierig, Peter Spierig
Starring: Matt Passmore, Tobin Bell, Callum Keith Rennie
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $10-million
Runtime: 91 minutes
Official Synopsis: Bodies are turning up around the city, each having met a uniquely gruesome demise. As the investigation proceeds, evidence points to one suspect: John Kramer, the man known as Jigsaw, who has been dead for ten years.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
Lucky
From: Magnolia Pictures
Director: John Carroll Lynch
Starring: Harry Dean Stanton, David Lynch, Ron Livingston
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 88 minutes
Official Synopsis: The spiritual journey of a ninety-year-old atheist.
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Suburbicon
From: Paramount Pictures
Director: George Clooney
Starring: Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $25-million
Runtime: 104 minutes
Official Synopsis: A home invasion rattles a quiet family town.
Rotten Tomatoes: 38%
Thank You for Your Service
From: Universal Pictures
Director: Jason Hall
Starring: Haley Bennett, Miles Teller, Keisha Castle-Hughes
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 108 minutes
Official Synopsis: A group of U.S. soldiers returning from Iraq struggles to integrate back into family and civilian life, while living with the memory of a war that threatens to destroy them long after they’ve left the battlefield.
Rotten Tomatoes: 63%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photos – Lionsgate/Paramount