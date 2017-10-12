Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 13th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 13th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Happy Death Day

From: Universal Pictures

Director: Christopher Landon

Starring: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $4-million

Runtime: 96 minutes

Official Synopsis: A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.

Rotten Tomatoes: 67%

Professor Marston and the Wonder Women

From: Annapurna Pictures

Director: Angela Robinson

Starring: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: The story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the polyamorous relationship between his wife and his mistress, the creation of his beloved comic book character Wonder Woman, and the controversy the comic generated.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

The Foreigner

From: STXfilms

Director: Martin Campbell

Starring: Katie Leung, Jackie Chan, Rufus Jones

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $35-million

Runtime: 114 minutes

Official Synopsis: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

The Limehouse Golem

From: Lionsgate

Director: Juan Carlos Medina

Starring: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Eddie Marsan

Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 109 minutes

Official Synopsis: A series of murders has shaken the community to the point where people believe that only a legendary creature from dark times – the mythical so-called Golem – must be responsible.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

