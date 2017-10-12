Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Oct. 13th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, October 13th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Happy Death Day
From: Universal Pictures
Director: Christopher Landon
Starring: Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard, Ruby Modine
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $4-million
Runtime: 96 minutes
Official Synopsis: A college student relives the day of her murder with both its unexceptional details and terrifying end until she discovers her killer’s identity.
Rotten Tomatoes: 67%
Professor Marston and the Wonder Women
From: Annapurna Pictures
Director: Angela Robinson
Starring: Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall, Bella Heathcote
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 108 minutes
Official Synopsis: The story of psychologist William Moulton Marston, the polyamorous relationship between his wife and his mistress, the creation of his beloved comic book character Wonder Woman, and the controversy the comic generated.
Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
The Foreigner
From: STXfilms
Director: Martin Campbell
Starring: Katie Leung, Jackie Chan, Rufus Jones
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $35-million
Runtime: 114 minutes
Official Synopsis: A humble businessman with a buried past seeks justice when his daughter is killed in an act of terrorism. A cat-and-mouse conflict ensues with a government official, whose past may hold clues to the killers’ identities.
Rotten Tomatoes: 71%
The Limehouse Golem
From: Lionsgate
Director: Juan Carlos Medina
Starring: Olivia Cooke, Bill Nighy, Eddie Marsan
Where in Winnipeg: McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 109 minutes
Official Synopsis: A series of murders has shaken the community to the point where people believe that only a legendary creature from dark times – the mythical so-called Golem – must be responsible.
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Universal Pictures