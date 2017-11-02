Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Nov. 3rd

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, November 3rd, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

A Bad Moms Christmas

From: STX Entertainment

Directors: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore

Starring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $28-million

Runtime: 104 minutes

Official Synopsis: A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

The Florida Project

From: A24

Director: Sean Baker

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: $2-million

Runtime: 111 minutes

Official Synopsis: Set over one summer, the film follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Disney World.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97% – Certified Fresh

The Heretics

From: Unknown

Director: Chad Archibald

Starring: Nina Kiri, Jorja Cadence, Ry Barrett

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 87 minutes

Official Synopsis: After she’s kidnapped, a young woman begins to undergo a strange transformation.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

From: A24

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone, Colin Farrell

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 120 minutes

Official Synopsis: Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart, when the behavior of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister.

Rotten Tomatoes: 75% – Certified Fresh

Thor: Ragnarok

From: Walt Disney

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $180-million

Runtime: 130 minutes

Official Synopsis: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96% – Certified Fresh

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Walt Disney