Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Nov. 3rd
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, November 3rd, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
A Bad Moms Christmas
From: STX Entertainment
Directors: Jon Lucas, Scott Moore
Starring: Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $28-million
Runtime: 104 minutes
Official Synopsis: A Bad Moms Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
The Florida Project
From: A24
Director: Sean Baker
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: $2-million
Runtime: 111 minutes
Official Synopsis: Set over one summer, the film follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Disney World.
Rotten Tomatoes: 97% – Certified Fresh
The Heretics
From: Unknown
Director: Chad Archibald
Starring: Nina Kiri, Jorja Cadence, Ry Barrett
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 87 minutes
Official Synopsis: After she’s kidnapped, a young woman begins to undergo a strange transformation.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
From: A24
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Alicia Silverstone, Colin Farrell
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 120 minutes
Official Synopsis: Steven, a charismatic surgeon, is forced to make an unthinkable sacrifice after his life starts to fall apart, when the behavior of a teenage boy he has taken under his wing turns sinister.
Rotten Tomatoes: 75% – Certified Fresh
Thor: Ragnarok
From: Walt Disney
Director: Taika Waititi
Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Cate Blanchett
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $180-million
Runtime: 130 minutes
Official Synopsis: Imprisoned, the mighty Thor finds himself in a lethal gladiatorial contest against the Hulk, his former ally. Thor must fight for survival and race against time to prevent the all-powerful Hela from destroying his home and the Asgardian civilization.
Rotten Tomatoes: 96% – Certified Fresh
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Walt Disney