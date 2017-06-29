Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – June 30th

Andrew McCrea
Posted: June 29th at 4:00pm Featured, movies, ARTS

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, June 30th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Baby Driver

From: TriStar Pictures

Director: Edgar Wright

Starring: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $34-million

Runtime: 113 minutes

Official Synopsis: After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Despicable Me 3

From: Universal Pictures

Directors: Eric Guillon, Kyle Balda

Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 90 minutes

Official Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.

Rotten Tomatoes: 64%

The Beguiled

From: Focus Features

Director: Sofia Coppola

Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: $10-million

Runtime: 93 minutes

Official Synopsis: At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.

Rotten Tomatoes: 74%

The House

From: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Andrew Jay Cohen

Starring: Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Ryan Simpkins

Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $40-million

Runtime: 88 minutes

Official Synopsis: A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – TriStar Pictures

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
