Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – June 30th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, June 30th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Baby Driver
From: TriStar Pictures
Director: Edgar Wright
Starring: Ansel Elgort, Jon Bernthal, Jon Hamm
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $34-million
Runtime: 113 minutes
Official Synopsis: After being coerced into working for a crime boss, a young getaway driver finds himself taking part in a heist doomed to fail.
Rotten Tomatoes: 98%
Despicable Me 3
From: Universal Pictures
Directors: Eric Guillon, Kyle Balda
Starring: Steve Carell, Kristen Wiig, Trey Parker
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 90 minutes
Official Synopsis: Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.
Rotten Tomatoes: 64%
The Beguiled
From: Focus Features
Director: Sofia Coppola
Starring: Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: $10-million
Runtime: 93 minutes
Official Synopsis: At a girls’ school in Virginia during the Civil War, where the young women have been sheltered from the outside world, a wounded Union soldier is taken in. Soon, the house is taken over with sexual tension, rivalries, and an unexpected turn of events.
Rotten Tomatoes: 74%
The House
From: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director: Andrew Jay Cohen
Starring: Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler, Ryan Simpkins
Where in Winnipeg: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $40-million
Runtime: 88 minutes
Official Synopsis: A dad convinces his friends to start an illegal casino in his basement after he and his wife spend their daughter’s college fund.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – TriStar Pictures