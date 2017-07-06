Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 7th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, July 7th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Spider-Man: Homecoming
From: Sony Pictures Releasing
Director: Jon Watts
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $175-million
Runtime: 133 minutes
Official Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.
Rotten Tomatoes: 93%
The Big Sick
From: Amazon Studios Lionsgate
Director: Michael Showalter
Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 120 minutes
Official Synopsis: A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows.
Rotten Tomatoes: 97%
The Hero
From: The Orchard
Director: Brett Haley
Starring: Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 93 minutes
Official Synopsis: An ailing movie star comes to terms with his past and mortality.
Rotten Tomatoes: 77%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Sony Pictures