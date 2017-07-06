Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 7th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, July 7th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Spider-Man: Homecoming

From: Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Keaton, Robert Downey Jr.

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $175-million

Runtime: 133 minutes

Official Synopsis: Several months after the events of Captain America: Civil War, Peter Parker, with the help of his mentor Tony Stark, tries to balance his life as an ordinary high school student in Queens, New York City while fighting crime as his superhero alter ego Spider-Man as a new threat, the Vulture, emerges.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93%

The Big Sick

From: Amazon Studios Lionsgate

Director: Michael Showalter

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Holly Hunter

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 120 minutes

Official Synopsis: A couple deals with their cultural differences as their relationship grows.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

The Hero

From: The Orchard

Director: Brett Haley

Starring: Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 93 minutes

Official Synopsis: An ailing movie star comes to terms with his past and mortality.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – Sony Pictures