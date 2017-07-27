Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 28th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, July 28th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

A Ghost Story

From: A24

Director: David Lowery

Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, McColm Cephas Jr.

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: $100-million

Runtime: 92 minutes

Official Synopsis: In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% – Certified Fresh

Atomic Blonde

From: Focus Features

Director: David Leitch

Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $30-million

Runtime: 115 minutes

Official Synopsis: An undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents.

Rotten Tomatoes: 78%

*NOTE: Atomic Blonde trailer is a red-band version for restricted audiences and is NSFW. Viewer discretion is advised.

The Emoji Movie

From: Columbia Pictures

Director: Tony Leondis

Starring: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $50-million

Runtime: 86 minutes

Official Synopsis: Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available (no screenings held for critics)

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photos – Focus Features, A24