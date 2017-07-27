Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 28th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, July 28th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
A Ghost Story
From: A24
Director: David Lowery
Starring: Casey Affleck, Rooney Mara, McColm Cephas Jr.
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: $100-million
Runtime: 92 minutes
Official Synopsis: In this singular exploration of legacy, love, loss, and the enormity of existence, a recently deceased, white-sheeted ghost returns to his suburban home to try to reconnect with his bereft wife.
Rotten Tomatoes: 90% – Certified Fresh
Atomic Blonde
From: Focus Features
Director: David Leitch
Starring: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $30-million
Runtime: 115 minutes
Official Synopsis: An undercover MI6 agent is sent to Berlin during the Cold War to investigate the murder of a fellow agent and recover a missing list of double agents.
Rotten Tomatoes: 78%
*NOTE: Atomic Blonde trailer is a red-band version for restricted audiences and is NSFW. Viewer discretion is advised.
The Emoji Movie
From: Columbia Pictures
Director: Tony Leondis
Starring: T.J. Miller, James Corden, Anna Faris
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $50-million
Runtime: 86 minutes
Official Synopsis: Gene, a multi-expressional emoji, sets out on a journey to become a normal emoji.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available (no screenings held for critics)
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photos – Focus Features, A24