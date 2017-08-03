Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – August 4th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, August 4th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Detroit
From: Annapurna Pictures
Director: Kathryn Bigelow
Starring: John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park, McGillivray
Production Budget: $34-million
Runtime: 143 minutes
Official Synopsis: Amidst the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel.
Rotten Tomatoes: 92%
Kidnap
From: Aviron Pictures
Director: Luis Prieto
Starring: Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: $20-million
Runtime: 94 minutes
Official Synopsis: A mother stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son.
Rotten Tomatoes: 44%
Lady Macbeth
From: Roadside Attractions
Director: William Oldroyd
Starring: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: $1-million (est)
Runtime: 89 minutes
Official Synopsis: Set in 19th century rural England, young bride who has been sold into marriage to a middle-aged man discovers an unstoppable desire within herself as she enters into an affair with a worker on her estate.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
The Dark Tower
From: Columbia Pictures
Director: Nikolaj Arcel
Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $60-million
Runtime: 95 minutes
Official Synopsis: The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black
Rotten Tomatoes: 21%
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – Columbia Pictures