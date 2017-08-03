Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – August 4th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, August 4th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Detroit

From: Annapurna Pictures

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Starring: John Boyega, Anthony Mackie, Algee Smith

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Polo Park, McGillivray

Production Budget: $34-million

Runtime: 143 minutes

Official Synopsis: Amidst the chaos of the Detroit Rebellion, with the city under curfew and as the Michigan National Guard patrolled the streets, three young African American men were murdered at the Algiers Motel.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Kidnap

From: Aviron Pictures

Director: Luis Prieto

Starring: Halle Berry, Sage Correa, Chris McGinn

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: $20-million

Runtime: 94 minutes

Official Synopsis: A mother stops at nothing to recover her kidnapped son.

Rotten Tomatoes: 44%

Lady Macbeth

From: Roadside Attractions

Director: William Oldroyd

Starring: Florence Pugh, Cosmo Jarvis, Paul Hilton

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: $1-million (est)

Runtime: 89 minutes

Official Synopsis: Set in 19th century rural England, young bride who has been sold into marriage to a middle-aged man discovers an unstoppable desire within herself as she enters into an affair with a worker on her estate.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

The Dark Tower

From: Columbia Pictures

Director: Nikolaj Arcel

Starring: Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Taylor

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $60-million

Runtime: 95 minutes

Official Synopsis: The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain, has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black, determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black

Rotten Tomatoes: 21%

