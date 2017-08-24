Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Aug 25th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, August 25th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
All Saints
From: Sony
Director: Steve Gomer
Starring: Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 108 minutes
Official Synopsis: All Saints is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available
Birth of the Dragon
From: BH Tilt, WWE Studios
Director: George Nolfi
Starring: Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng
Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 103 minutes
Official Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, Birth of the Dragon is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man – a battle that gave birth to a legend.
Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble
Good Time
From: A24
Directors: Ben Safdie, Josh Safdie
Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 99 minutes
Official Synopsis: A bank robber finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him.
Rotten Tomatoes: 90%
Ingrid Goes West
From: Neon
Director: Matt Spicer
Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr.
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 97 minutes
Official Synopsis: An unhinged social media stalker moves to LA and insinuates herself into the life of an Instagram star.
Rotten Tomatoes: 88%
