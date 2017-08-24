Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – Aug 25th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, August 25th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

All Saints

From: Sony

Director: Steve Gomer

Starring: Cara Buono, John Corbett, Barry Corbin

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: All Saints is based on the inspiring true story of salesman-turned-pastor Michael Spurlock (John Corbett), the tiny church he was ordered to shut down, and a group of refugees from Southeast Asia. Together, they risked everything to plant seeds for a future that might just save them all.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus available

Birth of the Dragon

From: BH Tilt, WWE Studios

Director: George Nolfi

Starring: Billy Magnussen, Yu Xia, Philip Ng

Where in Winnipeg: Polo Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 103 minutes

Official Synopsis: Set against the backdrop of 1960s San Francisco, Birth of the Dragon is a modern take on the classic movies that Bruce Lee was known for. It takes its inspiration from the epic and still controversial showdown between an up-and-coming Bruce Lee and kung fu master Wong Jack Man – a battle that gave birth to a legend.

Rotten Tomatoes: No consensus avaialble

Good Time

From: A24

Directors: Ben Safdie, Josh Safdie

Starring: Robert Pattinson, Jennifer Jason Leigh

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 99 minutes

Official Synopsis: A bank robber finds himself unable to evade those who are looking for him.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Ingrid Goes West

From: Neon

Director: Matt Spicer

Starring: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 97 minutes

Official Synopsis: An unhinged social media stalker moves to LA and insinuates herself into the life of an Instagram star.

Rotten Tomatoes: 88%

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – A24