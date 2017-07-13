Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 14th
WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, July 14th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
War for the Planet of the Apes
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: Matt Reeves
Starring: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $150-million
Runtime: 140 minutes
Official Synopsis: After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.
Rotten Tomatoes: 93% – Certified Fresh
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies
Photo – 20th Century Fox