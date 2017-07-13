Andrew McCrea’s New Winnipeg Movies – July 14th

WINNIPEG, MB. — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, July 14th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

War for the Planet of the Apes

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: Matt Reeves

Starring: Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $150-million

Runtime: 140 minutes

Official Synopsis: After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% – Certified Fresh

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies

Photo – 20th Century Fox