Andrew McCrea’s Movie Roundup For Feb. 10th

WINNIPEG, MB — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, February 17th, 2017.

They are listed in alphabetical order.

Fifty Shades Darker

From: Universal

Director: James Foley

Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $55-million

Runtime: 108 minutes

Official Synopsis: When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determine to destroy their hopes for a future together.

Rotten Tomatoes: 8% (Average rating by critics)

John Wick: Chapter Two

From: Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Starring: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 122 minutes

Official Synopsis: Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% – Certified Fresh

Lego Batman Movie, The

From: Warner Bros.

Director: Chris McKay

Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson

Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $80-million

Runtime: 104 minutes

Official Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.

Rotten Tomatoes: 90% – Certified Fresh

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies