Andrew McCrea’s Movie Roundup For Feb. 10th
WINNIPEG, MB — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office in Winnipeg on Friday, February 17th, 2017.
They are listed in alphabetical order.
Fifty Shades Darker
From: Universal
Director: James Foley
Starring: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan, Eric Johnson
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $55-million
Runtime: 108 minutes
Official Synopsis: When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determine to destroy their hopes for a future together.
Rotten Tomatoes: 8% (Average rating by critics)
John Wick: Chapter Two
From: Lionsgate
Director: Chad Stahelski
Starring: Keanu Reeves, Riccardo Scamarcio, Ian McShane
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 122 minutes
Official Synopsis: Legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers.
Rotten Tomatoes: 90% – Certified Fresh
Lego Batman Movie, The
From: Warner Bros.
Director: Chris McKay
Starring: Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson
Where in Winnipeg: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $80-million
Runtime: 104 minutes
Official Synopsis: There are big changes brewing in Gotham, and if he wants to save the city from The Joker’s hostile takeover, Batman may have to drop the lone vigilante thing, try to work with others and maybe, just maybe, learn to lighten up.
Rotten Tomatoes: 90% – Certified Fresh
—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies