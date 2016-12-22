Andrew McCrea’s Movie Roundup For Dec 23rd
WINNIPEG — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office this weekend.
Some open Christmas Day. Unless otherwise noted, all films are open as of Friday, December 23rd, 2016.
The new films are listed in alphabetical order.
Assassin’s Creed
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: Justin Kurzel
Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons
Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place
Production Budget: $125-million
Runtime: 116 minutes
Official Synopsis: Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.
Rotten Tomatoes: 19% – Approval rating
Fences
*Note: Opens Christmas Day
From: Paramount Pictures
Director: Denzel Washington
Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson
Where: Grant Park, McGillivray
Production Budget: $24-million
Runtime: 139 minutes
Official Synopsis: An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.
Rotten Tomatoes: 95% – Certified Fresh
La La Land
*Note: Opens Christmas Day
From: Summit Entertainment
Director: Damien Chazelle
Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt
Where: Grant Park, Polo Park
Production Budget: $30-million
Runtime: 128 minutes
Official Synopsis: A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.
Rotten Tomatoes: 93% – Certified Fresh
Lion
From: The Weinstein Company
Director: Garth Davis
Starring: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara
Where: McGillivray
Production Budget: Unknown
Runtime: 118 minutes
Official Synopsis: A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.
Rotten Tomatoes: 83% – Certified Fresh
Passengers
From: Sony Pictures
Director: Morten Tyldum
Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen
Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $150-million
Runtime: 116 minutes
Official Synopsis: Two passengers are on a 120-year journey to another planet when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early. Jim and Aurora are forced to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction as the ship teeters on the brink of collapse, with the lives of thousands of passengers in jeopardy.
Rotten Tomatoes: 30%
Sing
From: Universal
Directors: Christophe Lourdelet, Garth Jennings
Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane
Where: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray
Production Budget: $75-million
Runtime: 110 minutes
Official Synopsis: Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Buster Moon, a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal—some might even say delusional—optimist who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Five lead contestants emerge: Mike, a mouse who croons as smoothly as he cons; Meena, a timid teenage elephant with an enormous case of stage fright; Rosita, an overtaxed mother run ragged tending a litter of 25 piglets; Johnny, a young gangster gorilla looking to break free of his family’s felonies; and Ash, a punk-rock porcupine struggling to shed her arrogant boyfriend and go solo. Each arrives under Buster’s marquee believing that this is their shot to change the course of their life. And as Buster coaches each of his contestants closer and closer to the grand finale, he starts to learn that maybe the theater isn’t the only thing that is in need of saving.
Rotten Tomatoes: 71%
Why Him?
From: 20th Century Fox
Director: John Hamburg
Starring: Bryan Cranston, Zoey Deutch, James Franco
Where: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray
Production Budget: $38-million
Runtime: 111 minutes
Official Synopsis: Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry-and Ned’s panic level-escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and learns that Laird is about to pop the question.
Rotten Tomatoes: 36%
*Note: Trailer is an R-rated, red band version. NSFW.
