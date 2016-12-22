Andrew McCrea’s Movie Roundup For Dec 23rd

WINNIPEG — Here are all the new movies opening at the box office this weekend.

Some open Christmas Day. Unless otherwise noted, all films are open as of Friday, December 23rd, 2016.

The new films are listed in alphabetical order.

Assassin’s Creed

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: Justin Kurzel

Starring: Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons

Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place

Production Budget: $125-million

Runtime: 116 minutes

Official Synopsis: Through a revolutionary technology that unlocks his genetic memories, Callum Lynch experiences the adventures of his ancestor, Aguilar, in 15th Century Spain. Callum discovers he is descended from a mysterious secret society, the Assassins, and amasses incredible knowledge and skills to take on the oppressive and powerful Templar organization in the present day.

Rotten Tomatoes: 19% – Approval rating

Fences

*Note: Opens Christmas Day

From: Paramount Pictures

Director: Denzel Washington

Starring: Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Stephen Henderson

Where: Grant Park, McGillivray

Production Budget: $24-million

Runtime: 139 minutes

Official Synopsis: An African-American father struggles with race relations in the United States while trying to raise his family in the 1950s and coming to terms with the events of his life.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95% – Certified Fresh

La La Land

*Note: Opens Christmas Day

From: Summit Entertainment

Director: Damien Chazelle

Starring: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, Rosemarie DeWitt

Where: Grant Park, Polo Park

Production Budget: $30-million

Runtime: 128 minutes

Official Synopsis: A jazz pianist falls for an aspiring actress in Los Angeles.

Rotten Tomatoes: 93% – Certified Fresh

Lion

From: The Weinstein Company

Director: Garth Davis

Starring: Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman, Rooney Mara

Where: McGillivray

Production Budget: Unknown

Runtime: 118 minutes

Official Synopsis: A five-year-old Indian boy gets lost on the streets of Calcutta, thousands of kilometers from home. He survives many challenges before being adopted by a couple in Australia; 25 years later, he sets out to find his lost family.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83% – Certified Fresh

Passengers

From: Sony Pictures

Director: Morten Tyldum

Starring: Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen

Where: Grant Park, Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $150-million

Runtime: 116 minutes

Official Synopsis: Two passengers are on a 120-year journey to another planet when their hibernation pods wake them 90 years too early. Jim and Aurora are forced to unravel the mystery behind the malfunction as the ship teeters on the brink of collapse, with the lives of thousands of passengers in jeopardy.

Rotten Tomatoes: 30%

Sing

From: Universal

Directors: Christophe Lourdelet, Garth Jennings

Starring: Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, Seth MacFarlane

Where: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, Kildonan Place, McGillivray

Production Budget: $75-million

Runtime: 110 minutes

Official Synopsis: Set in a world like ours but entirely inhabited by animals, Buster Moon, a dapper koala who presides over a once-grand theater that has fallen on hard times. Buster is an eternal—some might even say delusional—optimist who loves his theater above all and will do anything to preserve it. Now faced with the crumbling of his life’s ambition, he has one final chance to restore his fading jewel to its former glory by producing the world’s greatest singing competition. Five lead contestants emerge: Mike, a mouse who croons as smoothly as he cons; Meena, a timid teenage elephant with an enormous case of stage fright; Rosita, an overtaxed mother run ragged tending a litter of 25 piglets; Johnny, a young gangster gorilla looking to break free of his family’s felonies; and Ash, a punk-rock porcupine struggling to shed her arrogant boyfriend and go solo. Each arrives under Buster’s marquee believing that this is their shot to change the course of their life. And as Buster coaches each of his contestants closer and closer to the grand finale, he starts to learn that maybe the theater isn’t the only thing that is in need of saving.

Rotten Tomatoes: 71%

Why Him?

From: 20th Century Fox

Director: John Hamburg

Starring: Bryan Cranston, Zoey Deutch, James Franco

Where: Towne 8, Polo Park, SilverCity St. Vital, McGillivray

Production Budget: $38-million

Runtime: 111 minutes

Official Synopsis: Over the holidays, Ned, an overprotective but loving dad and his family visit his daughter at Stanford, where he meets his biggest nightmare: her well-meaning but socially awkward Silicon Valley billionaire boyfriend, Laird. The straight-laced Ned thinks Laird, who has absolutely no filter, is a wildly inappropriate match for his daughter. The one-sided rivalry-and Ned’s panic level-escalate when he finds himself increasingly out of step in the glamorous high-tech hub, and learns that Laird is about to pop the question.

Rotten Tomatoes: 36%

*Note: Trailer is an R-rated, red band version. NSFW.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba Movies