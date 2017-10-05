Andrew McCrea Appointed Chief Reporter

WINNIPEG, MB. — MyToba News’ Andrew McCrea is assuming the role of Chief Reporter in our newsroom.

This appointment comes as we put the finishing touches on a brand new website for mytoba.ca.

“Andrew is a key member of the team with an instinct for finding the most important local stories around Manitoba,” says MyToba News President and CEO Kevin Klein.

“He will lead our reporters, direct their style of writing, and shape the topics we cover as we streamline our content.”

McCrea started at MyToba News in October 2015 and has ben a part of our team that has worked to double the audience of MyToba Newsin less than two years.

Before that, he honed his skills as a news reporter and photojournalist at 680 CJOB.

McCrea has two diplomas from Red River College: one from the Business Administration program in E-Business and the other from Creative Communications in journalism and media production.

“It has been great getting to know our audience at MyToba News,” says McCrea.

“We have a passionate fanbase that values accurate, fast information without the fluff, and I’m eager for us to deliver more of that content from around the province.”

He has been a computer programmer for over 10 years and began web development at the age of eight.

McCrea was also recognized with a Citizen Appreciation Award from the Winnipeg Police Service in March.

He was honoured for work he did in Winnipeg’s River Heights neighbourhood by starting the Smashed Window Club.

The group worked to reduce property crime and vehicle vandalism by operating as a digital neighbourhood watch.

Their efforts resulted in Manitoba Public Insurance waiving deductibles for smashed glass.

Kevin Klein, MyToba News