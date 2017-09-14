Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Andrew Harris New Ambassador for Ronald McDonald House

Kevin Klein
Posted: September 14th at 12:00pm blue bombers, Featured, FOOTBALL, SPORTS

WINNIPEG, MB. – Ronald McDonald House announced that Winnipeg Blue Bomber Andrew Harris will be an Ambassador for Ronald McDonald House Charities Manitoba (RMHC Manitoba).

“After entering Ronald McDonald House with my nine-year-old daughter and meeting the wonderful team at RMHC Manitoba, we both left with a very warm feeling! It’s an absolute honour to join an already amazing organization and mission. I am very excited to help bring more awareness and support and to get more involved with all the families,” Andrew Harris said in a release.

As an RMHC Manitoba Ambassador, Andrew will be making the commitment to support the charity. Based on Andrew’s availability, this may include attending RMHC Manitoba signature and third party events, being a spokesperson in-person and on social media for the charity, advocating for RMHC Manitoba fundraising campaigns, volunteering and supporting the charity’s mission.

“RMHC Manitoba is thrilled to announce and welcome Andrew Harris of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers as a RMHC Manitoba Ambassador,” says Wendy Galagan, Chief Executive Officer of RMHC Manitoba. “As a proud father, proud Winnipegger and Manitoban, and as a Winnipeg Blue Bomber, Andrew is an ideal ambassador for our organization. We are truly grateful and excited for the opportunity to work with Andrew to raise awareness, understanding and support of the RMHC Manitoba mission and our families.”

Kevin Klein, MyToba News with files from RMHC

File Photo

Kevin Klein is President and CEO of MyToba News. The former publisher and CEO of the Winnipeg Sun, Kevin has spent several years in Canadian media working in newspapers, radio and television. A proud and passionate citizen of Winnipeg and Manitoba, Kevin is excited to bring you news, pictures and information on the many wonderful charity groups in our province. If you have an event you want us to know about, email Kevin at kevin@mytoba.ca and follow him on Twitter @kevinkleinwpg.
Manitoba to Offer Flu Shots in Personal Care Homes

