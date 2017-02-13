Anderson Named MJHL Player Of The Week

WINNIPEG, MB. — Ashton Anderson is a fast, skilled hockey player who is just coming into his own as one of the stars in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

A former member of Manitoba’s National Aboriginal Hockey Championship provincial team, the 19-year-old from Rivers, Man., had a point-scoring outburst last week and has been named the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 13, 2017.

Anderson, had two goals and seven points and led his Neepawa Natives to two wins in three games last week. He was selected a game star in both the wins.

Anderson, is currently the No. 2 scorer on the Natives race with 14 goals and 53 points in 49 games.

The runners up were 19-year-old forward Coltyn Bates of the Winkler Flyers and 20-year-old forward Cole McCartan of the Selkirk Steelers.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photos – James Carey Lauder, MyToba