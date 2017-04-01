American Hunter Guilty In Killing Of Manitoba Grizzly

WINNIPEG, MB – Responding to a tip, Manitoba Conservation officers looked into a claim that an American hunter had illegally shot and killed a Grizzly bear in Manitoba.

The investigation concluded that a Grizzly bear – considered a protected species under the Endangered Species and Ecosystems Act – had been illegally killed.

While the case dated back to 2015, the man was only found guilty on March 29, 2017.

Carl Brown Jr. of South Carolina was found guilty of killing an extirpated species.

He has been ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and $2,000 in court costs.

Anyone with info about potential illegal activities is asked to call the local Manitoba Sustainable Development Office or the Turn in Poachers (TIP) line at 1-800-782-0076.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News