Amanda’s Recipe for Vinaigrette Caesar Salad Dressing

WINNIPEG, MB – With the return to school and cooler evenings we are all feeling the change that September brings! Plus, from more football games to watch to busier rush hours on the way to work, we are busier than we were only a few short weeks ago. To keep my wits about me, I like to make my dinners as simple as possible – without compromising on taste. One of my go-tos is to make a recipe that can play double duty and I can use it in a few meals throughout the week.

A great way to start is to start small. You can make a large pot of chilli and serve it as sloppy joes one night and and then serve it over hot noodles and topped with chopped onion, tomato and cheddar cheese for dinner the next. You can roast a chicken and have a traditional dinner of gravy, mashed potatoes and green beans and then use leftover chicken for Chicken BLTs for dinner the following evening. If you are just starting out and are nervous you will get tired of the same flavour night after night, you can try this same method with sides and sauces!

Making a homemade Vinaigrette Caesar Salad dressing is a great way to prep one night and reap the rewards later. Perfectly portioned for a large batch, I like to make entree dinner salad with this dressing one night, then having a pasta salad as a side to grilled fish the next and any leftover dressing used as a marinade for baked pork chops or chicken breast on the third night! I particularly like serving this recipe at this time of year when our tomato plants are still yielding and vegetable are cheap at the grocery store which allows for endless dinner options!

This dressing is light and comes together in less than five minutes. You can reduce or increase the level or garlic in this dressing to suit your tastes. To keep things affordable (and local), I like to use Canola oil versus olive oil for the base, but you can sub whichever light tasting oil you prefer! What are some of your favourite double-duty recipes for fall?

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News