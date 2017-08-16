Amanda’s Recipe for Summer Harvest Chili

WINNIPEG, MB – Ah, summer. Who doesn’t love long, hazy, sun-filled days of lounging and resting? Unfortunately, not all summer days are sunny, as we Manitobans know oh-so-well. Summer storms can dampen even the brightest mood and force you to forgo your BBQ plans. Don’t fear! You can still enjoy the tastes of summer by reaping the rewards of your summer harvest by packing your favourite winter meal chock-full of summer produce.

This recipe for Summer Harvest Chili uses the best summer produce that is probably growing like weeds in your garden right now (helllllllooooo zucchini) and can be adapted to be made in the slow cooker. Even better yet, this recipe is basically dirt cheap to make and really fills you up, meaning you are guaranteed to have leftover for lunch the day after!

Feel free to adjust the jalapenos, chili powder and chili flakes to taste. I put this recipe at middle of the road for spiciness, but know some folks are more sensitive than others to the heat! I like to serve my chili with pasta, as it is quick to throw together and seems a bit more fancy than toast, but serve with whatever you see fit!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News