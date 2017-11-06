Amanda’s Recipe for Cheese & Mushroom Quiche

WINNIPEG, MB – For the past few months I have been working with Dairy Farmers of Canada on my blog to highlight some unique and delicious Canadian cheeses from coast-to-coast. I have been challenged with some really unique cheese but the latest cheese has been the best cheese by far. Why? Well, it’s local for starters! This month I was challenged to create a recipe that best shows off the delicious flavours of Bothwell’s Black Truffle Monterey Jack.

After opening the brick of cheese I was shocked at how much flavour a small piece had! This cheese is rich, delicious and very unique. I knew the recipe I created had to be pretty bare-bones to let the flavours of this Manitoban cheese shine through. Thankfully, I had been experimenting with a simple quiche using a frozen crust (no shame in that) that suited the cheese perfectly. A few mushroom enveloped in the quiche’s thick custard makes this one stunner of a dish, perfect for a cold Sunday morning or a nice weeknight dinner!

Back to Bothwell, they are one of my most favourite local companies. They support their local farmers and source milk from Manitoban cows. Their product is quite easy to locate over this great province and is such a treat! I adore this cheese and company so much that I actually brought 4 bricks in my suitcase to share with my friends at the Food Blogger’s of Canada Conference this past weekend My fellow food blogging friends were so happy to receive a brick (or two) of this Black Truffle Monterey Jack! Do you have a favourite Bothwell cheese?

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News

