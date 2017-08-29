Amanda’s Recipe for Cheddar Popcorn

WINNIPEG, MB – I think it is fairly safe to say everyone likes popcorn. Popcorn is a cheap, versatile treat that is simple and delicious. From salted to caramel, popcorn is a crowd pleasing favourite for parties, games nights and lazy evenings watching the game. Whether you air pop it or microwave, there is something to be said about having a such a satisfying treat within minutes, in your PJs.

Popcorn is even better when you add cheese. I mean, is there anything that cheese doesn’t make better? White Cheddar Popcorn is always a temptation to buy when grocery shopping, but it is exponentially better when made with hot, buttered popcorn and melted, sharp Canadian cheese.

The secret to making this popcorn work is to work quickly, while the popcorn and melted butter is still very hot. I also choose a drier cheese, such as an aged cheddar, and use a microplane grater to get the most easily melted cheese possible. Don’t be scared to get a little messy! With the perfect mixture of butter, salt and cheese, you’re going to want to bring a few extra napkins to the couch!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News