Amanda’s Recipe for Budget Burgers

WINNIPEG, MB – I am really not ready to let go of summer. We still have a few weeks of hot and sunny weather ahead of us and I say, let’s make it the best few weeks yet! As tempting as it is to sit on a patio at some restaurant and take full advantage of Happy Hour, I like to keep my money in my wallet and do things a bit on the cheaper side. I keep true to that mentality when celebrating, too. This past week my blog, Peppers and Pennies turned two years old and to celebrate I poured a tall glass of Fort Garry beer and lit the BBQ for an affordable, at-home burger bash!

These burgers are an affordable version of a Quarter Pounder. By using a mixture of ground beef and ground pork, these burgers are not only extra flavourful, but easier on the wallet without skimping on size or taste. I like to pack these burgers full of onion, a bit of garlic, black pepper and the unpronounceable Worcestershire sauce to give this burger patty the best kick to your tastebuds. I also use crushed saltine crackers instead of breadcrumbs. While they aren’t too much cheaper than breadcrumbs, I absolutely find this method to give the burger patties a better texture.

This recipe calls for a nice mixture of half a pound of ground beef and half a pound of ground pork. I suggest you skip the chain store meat department and head to Miller’s or your favourite local butcher shop to source your meat. Going to a butcher’s allows you to have full control over the amount of meat you are purchasing and I find them to be more affordable and of higher quality! Top these guys as you please! I went for a classic lettuce, onion, tomato and ketchup, mustard and relish burger but feel free to top with cheese, pickles or bacon, anything your heart desires!

Get the recipe at Peppers and Pennies

Amanda Cortens, MyToba News