Alycia’s Restaurant Closing

GIMLI, MB – Alycia’s Restaurant is closing. In a Facebook message, Aaron Blanchard of Alycia’s shared the news.

“Just to inform you guys, I decided to close due to lack of business in the past winter months and not because we failed but because everything at Alycia’s is and always was handmade,” wrote Blanchard. “This was Babas rule. In order to have staff to produce products, money needs to come in in order to pay everyone.”

However, Blanchard says Alycia’s is not gone for good:

We are planning to reopen at Paul’s Grill. A fully licensed, beautiful restaurant located ten minutes from Gimli. It has the proper equipment and room for me to have our traditional menu with breakfast, lunch and Supper. At the waterfront centre we only had one fridge, one freezer, no fire suppression system which prevents me from cooking Alycia’s favorites, such as Corn beef hash and crispy deep fried perogies.

You can read the full post here.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News