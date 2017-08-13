banner20

Altona Police Look For Gas Station Burglars

Andrew McCrea
Posted: August 13th at 6:00pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, pembina

ALTONA, MB. — Altona police need your help tracking down some gas station burglars.

It happened during the early morning hours of August 6th on Highway 14.

Three or four suspects broke into a Co-op gas bar.

They made off with a pile of liquor, cigarettes, and lotto tickets.

The perps were operating two white getaway vehicles.

One was a Ford pickup truck with Manitoba plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Altona police at 204-324-5373 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800-222-8477.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
