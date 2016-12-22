Allow Uber, More Cabs In Winnipeg: Report

Winnipeg, MB – A report commissioned by the Manitoba Taxicab Board says Uber should be allowed in Winnipeg with regulations.

The report makes several recommendations, including:

Increasing the number of cabs in the city by 150

Displaying taxi driver ID’s for passengers to see

Allowing Uber – under the condition it is insured and drivers have to be vetted in a similar manner to taxi cab drivers

Winnipeg has among the lowest number of cabs per person of major cities in Canada. Some see an expansion in the number of cabs as overdue.

There are concerns among the Winnipeg taxi industry that more cabs/Uber drivers on the road could reduce fares.

Spencer Fernando, MyToba News