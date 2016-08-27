Alleged traffickers busted during traffic stop

BRANDON — Two alleged drug traffickers were busted during a routine check stop.

The Roadwatch program was being run in the 1000-block of 18th Street.

Police approached the suspect vehicle and noticed some drug paraphernalia inside.

They searched the vehicle and found cocaine, marijuana, and MDMA.

There was also other drug paraphernalia discovered at this time.

An 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman are facing several charges.

Those include possession for the purpose of trafficking MDMA, and possessing marijuana and cocaine.

Both accused have been released on a promise to appear.

