banner20

VIDEO: Alleged Robber Shot Dead By Winnipeg Police

Andrew McCrea
Posted: September 13th at 12:30pm Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 23-year-old man is dead after being shot by Winnipeg police.

The deceased was identified as the suspect in a violent crime spree that began around 11:15pm Tuesday night in the 800-block of Pritchard Avenue.

He was armed and allegedly assaulted a woman inside a home there.

She received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Carjacking

The suspect then confronted another woman who was in the process of parking in her garage.

It happened around 11:45pm in the 1000-block of Pritchard Avenue.

He was still armed when he carjacked the victim.

She was not injured.

Robs a Store

The spree continued with the man hitting a store in the 1400-block of Notre Dame Avenue around 12:00am Wednesday.

No one at the business was injured in this armed robbery.

Winnipeg police were soon on his trail.

They spotted the stolen vehicle in the 300-block of Blake Street around 12:20am, but he was able to getaway.

AIR1

The AIR1 police chopper was called in for back-up and located the vehicle in the 400-block of Alfred Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the suspect confronted them around 12:50am in the same area.

That’s when the Winnipeg man was shot.

EMS officials rushed him to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The case is now being handled by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba.

This story is developing.

MyToba News will being you all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Today In History – September 13th
Video Of The Day – Late 80’s Dennis Miller Impersonator
Winnipeg Jets Race Cars In Gimli For Charity
Apple Unveils iPhone X, iPhone 8

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.