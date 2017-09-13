VIDEO: Alleged Robber Shot Dead By Winnipeg Police

WINNIPEG, MB. — A 23-year-old man is dead after being shot by Winnipeg police.

The deceased was identified as the suspect in a violent crime spree that began around 11:15pm Tuesday night in the 800-block of Pritchard Avenue.

He was armed and allegedly assaulted a woman inside a home there.

She received minor injuries but did not require medical treatment.

Carjacking

The suspect then confronted another woman who was in the process of parking in her garage.

It happened around 11:45pm in the 1000-block of Pritchard Avenue.

He was still armed when he carjacked the victim.

She was not injured.

Robs a Store

The spree continued with the man hitting a store in the 1400-block of Notre Dame Avenue around 12:00am Wednesday.

No one at the business was injured in this armed robbery.

Winnipeg police were soon on his trail.

They spotted the stolen vehicle in the 300-block of Blake Street around 12:20am, but he was able to getaway.

AIR1

The AIR1 police chopper was called in for back-up and located the vehicle in the 400-block of Alfred Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the suspect confronted them around 12:50am in the same area.

That’s when the Winnipeg man was shot.

EMS officials rushed him to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The case is now being handled by the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU) of Manitoba.

This story is developing.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File