Alcohol Suspected In Fatal Rollover

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 2 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, manitoba

MANIGOTAGAN, MB. — A 51-year-old Hollow Water First Nation woman is dead after a single vehicle crash.

It happened just before midnight Thursday on Highway 304 near Manigotagan, Manitoba.

A truck allegedly being driven by a 54-year-old Hollow Water First Nation man went through the ditch, rolled, and stopped near the tree line.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable.

Powerview RCMP say a 21-year-old woman in the backseat left the scene before they arrived.

She was located uninjured a short time later and did not require medical treatment.

Alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The investigation continues.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
