Alcohol, Drugs, Speed Suspected In Brandon Crash

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that injured nine people.

It happened around 8:37pm Tuesday at Kirkaldy Drive and Cater Drive.

Brandon police say a 27-year-old man was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Kirkaldy when he struck a woman driving an SUV as she made a north bound turn onto Cater.

The Grand Prix then hit a woman driving a minivan eastbound on Kirkaldy.

All three of the vehicles were extensively damaged.

The 27-year-old suspect was airlifted to Winnipeg with severe injuries.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.

Brandon police say six of the nine victims were rushed to hospital including a five-year-old child.

That victim has a head injury and is listed in stable condition.

Kirkaldy Drive was closed between Fraser Crescent and Patterson Crescent while police investigated.

Alcohol, speed, and drug use is suspected.

Charges are pending against the 27-year-old Grand Prix driver.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File