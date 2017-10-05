Mytoba-Walt-6x60-ey

Alcohol, Drugs, Speed Suspected In Brandon Crash

Andrew McCrea
Posted: 1 minute ago brandon, Featured, JUSTICE, NEWS, manitoba

BRANDON, MB. — Brandon police are investigating a multiple vehicle crash that injured nine people.

It happened around 8:37pm Tuesday at Kirkaldy Drive and Cater Drive.

Brandon police say a 27-year-old man was driving a Pontiac Grand Prix westbound on Kirkaldy when he struck a woman driving an SUV as she made a north bound turn onto Cater.

The Grand Prix then hit a woman driving a minivan eastbound on Kirkaldy.

All three of the vehicles were extensively damaged.

The 27-year-old suspect was airlifted to Winnipeg with severe injuries.

He remains in hospital in serious condition.

Brandon police say six of the nine victims were rushed to hospital including a five-year-old child.

That victim has a head injury and is listed in stable condition.

Kirkaldy Drive was closed between Fraser Crescent and Patterson Crescent while police investigated.

Alcohol, speed, and drug use is suspected.

Charges are pending against the 27-year-old Grand Prix driver.

No other information is available at this time, but MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Andrew McCrea is a hard news junkie with a passion for crime reporting. He studied business, media production, and journalism at Red River College earning two diplomas. McCrea also loves cinema, creative writing, and programming websites and software.
Related Posts
Brandon Police Investigate Sex Assault Between Inmates
Brandon Robbery Victim Dies In Winnipeg
5-Year-Old Child Among Six People Hospitalized After Brandon Crash
Brandon ‘My City’ App now Available

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.